‘Praying for snow’: Skibowl ready for fun weekend

The tubing hill and learning center at Mt. Hood Skibowl will be open this weekend

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KOIN) — More snow is on the way for the Cascades and officials at Mt. Hood Skibowl are anxious to get the season underway.

Visitors can expect the tubing hill and learning area at Skibowl to be open this weekend but the coming weather will determine whether the chairlifts will be running.

Snow remains patchy at Mt. Hood Skibowl but more snowfall is expected in the coming days, Dec. 11, 2019. (KOIN)

Rain was falling during the daylight hours on Wednesday and the snow was still patchy in places at Government Camp and Skibowl.

Several more inches of snow will need to fall at Skibowl before skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes.

“Over on our Multorpor side, the terrain is a little more gentle with an additional 10 inches to a foot,” said Mike Quinn, the vice president of Mt. Hood Skibowl. “Here on the lower bowl, we need closer to 15 inches and then a little more on our upper bowl where the terrain is a little more steep.”

"With the additional snow this week – it should get quite a bit busier."



Ski rental shops & @skibowl are hoping for a good amount of snow this week. At Mt. Hood Skibowl, tubing hill and learning area will be open this weekend. It needs more snow to open more areas.@KOINNews pic.twitter.com/4wBkgy4VkJ — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) December 11, 2019

Ski rental shops in nearby Sandy were keeping a close eye on the forecast but the promise of impending snowfall had them gearing up for what could be a busy weekend.

“We are waiting for a little more snow,” said David Livermore, the owner of Meadowlark Ski and Snowboards. “We anticipate another really good year and we are here to get people up to the mountain quick.”

Livermore said the shop opens at 6 a.m. on weekends and can get customers in and out with the gear they need in a matter of minutes.

“Our stuff doesn’t go out as much as the stuff on the mountain and it’s probably in better condition,” he said. “We have options for late-night drop-off after hours.”

Even though Livermore was expecting a busy weekend, he said the season doesn’t really get underway until after Christmas break starts.

Snow remains patchy at Mt. Hood Skibowl but more snowfall is expected in the coming days, Dec. 11, 2019. (KOIN)

The learning area is located at Skibowl West. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Snow Tube and Adventure Park at Skibowl East will also be open day and night through the weekend.

“Keep praying for snow — it’s on the way and we are going to have a wonderful winter,” Quinn said.

Check the latest conditions Skibowl