Slopes open at Mt. Hood, Timberline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Skiing and snowboarding are back at Mt. Hood and Timberline as both opened for the season on Sunday after snowfall on Mt. Hood over the last week.

South-side lifts including Daisy, Easy Rider, Buttercup and Ballroom Carpet at Mt. Hood Meadows opened Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fireweed Park is also open, however, the Nordic Center will remain closed.

Mt. Hood Meadows told KOIN 6 News they plan to open every day this week and start night skiing by next weekend.

The resort will offer limited lift tickets every day, as it did during the 2020-2021 season, and overnight RV parking is not yet available.

Officials said the Timberline Resort Shuttle to Summit Pass opens December 17.

Parkgoers can check conditions and hours ahead of their visit here.