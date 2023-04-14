A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the foreground, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

Portland was listed at No. 25 for big cities with the highest middle-class ceilings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Data from the Pew Research Center shows that America’s middle class has been declining over time, dropping from 61% of the population in 1971 to just 50% in 2021.

For that reason, a new study shows exactly how much someone needs to earn to be considered middle class in the U.S.’s biggest cities, including Portland.

Financial tech company SmartAsset conducted the study, using numbers from sources like the Council for Community and Economics Research Cost of Living Index, Pew Research Center and Zillow.

Out of the 100 metro areas analyzed, Portland was the 25th city with the highest yearly income to be considered middle class.

Here’s more on the middle class range in the Rose City.

Middle income lower limit: $52,968

Median household income: $79,057

Middle income upper limit: $158,114

Overall, the study shows that many of the top cities for middle income limits are along the West Coast.

Fremont, Calif., was the No. 1 city on the list, which says that someone with a yearly salary of $311,936 is still considered middle class. Fremont was followed by San Jose, Calif., Arlington, Va., and then San Francisco, Calif.

According to SmartAsset, reaching the middle class is the most challenging in tech cities like Seattle — which took the No. 5 spot. The city’s middle income salaries range from $74,223 to $221,562.

The other Pacific Northwest city included in the report was Spokane, at No. 66 out of 100 cities.

Cleveland, Detroit, Buffalo, N.Y., Cincinnati and Newark, N.J., were named the bottom five metro areas for middle-class ceilings.

Additionally, the study looked at the middle income thresholds for all 50 states.

In Oregon, middle class workers earn anything between $47,947 and $143,124 in a year. For Washington’s middle class, annual income ranges from $56,445 to $168,494.