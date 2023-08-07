PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thinking of going hiking at Smith Rock soon? Make sure to plan ahead because certain areas will be closing on Aug. 14 due to construction.

For up to six weeks, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says that access to many trails will be cut off while crews install a new footbridge.

The old bridge has significant wear, officials said, as it was last reconstructed 30 years ago.

The new bridge will be wider and they said it will better accommodate visitors as well as first responders who use the bridge during rescue operations.

“We know that this bridge closure will have an impact on our park users, but our current footbridge must be replaced,” said Park Manager Matt Davey. “Fortunately, we have many areas of the park for visitors to explore that don’t use this bridge, including Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point loop.”

The goal, officials said, is to have the construction complete by Sept. 22.

Updates and information will be available on the Smith Rock State Park website.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department asks that people don’t wade across the river due to sensitive habitat and safety concerns.