Construction on a footbridge at Smith Rock State Park will halt access to certain areas Summer, 2023 (OPRD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A footbridge replacement at Smith Rock State Park might impact your summer vacation plans.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that a pedestrian bridge across the Crooked River will be replaced early to mid-summer 2023.

The bridge was built almost 50 years ago and reconstructed 30 years ago, the department said. It connects the entrance of the park to many hiking trails and popular climbing spots, but not all of them.

No temporary bridge will be put in place — but officials said not to wade through the river due to safety concerns and sensitive habitats.

“We know that this closure will have an impact on our park users, but our current footbridge must be replaced,” said Park Manager Matt Davey. “Fortunately, we have many areas of the park for visitors to explore that don’t use this bridge, including Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point loop. Stop into the welcome center, visit our website or go to SmithRock.com to learn about these other great areas. Thank you for your understanding and patience while this critical project takes place.”

There are no exact dates for the construction yet, but parks and recreation officials said the goal is to complete a majority of the construction between Aug. 1-15, 2023.