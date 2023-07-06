PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire in Gresham spurred crews into action Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene, along Northwest 6th Drive, around 7 a.m. and Gresham fire shared that smoke was billowing from the roof of the home.

Gresham police also responded to the scene and said they are working to help evacuate people and block roads while fire crews work.

Two residents were in the home when the fire started, but Gresham Fire said that they managed to make their way out, they were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

At the scene, KOIN 6 learned that one cat died in the fire.

Gresham fire responding to a house fire on July 6, 2023 (KOIN)

The home is considered a total loss, authorities said and the cause is under investigation.

