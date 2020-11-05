Smokes to cost more in Oregon on January 1, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re a joker, a smoker or a midnight toker, get ready to pay more for your packs of cigarettes and vape products.
By about a 2-1 margin, Oregon voters approved Measure 108, which places higher taxes on cigarette and tobacco products and imposes a new tax on vapes.
Beginning January 1, a pack of cigarettes will jump by $2 (for 20) and $2.50 (for 25), the Oregon Department of Revenue said Thursday. Little cigars in packs of at least 20 will also see the same tax hike.
Vaping and e-cigarette products will have a 65% tax on the wholesale purchase price added. The cap on cigar taxes goes up to $1.
The money generated will be used by the Oregon Health Authority “to fund healthcare coverage for low-income families, including mental health services, and public health programs, including programs addressing tobacco- and nicotine-related disease,” officials said.
But the rules for putting these tax hikes into place still need to be finalized and a public hearing is set for November 24.
Officials said there are 2 ways to get answers directly: by phone at 503.945.8120 or by email, spa.help@oregon.gov
