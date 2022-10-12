SNAP recipients do not have to opt-in to receive the increased benefits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will see a 12% increase starting this October.

SNAP’s “maximum allotments” are a set cap on the maximum amount of food benefits that one household may receive, determined by the household’s size. The federal government updates this cap every October to accommodate the surging cost of living.

“As communities in Oregon continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship and rely on SNAP food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Programs, said.

For households of two, maximum food benefits have been raised from $459 to $516. For households of four, they have been raised from $835 to $939.

“We are glad that our federal partners have made this cost of living increase to help people get enough healthy food,” McLellan said. “We also know that many people in Oregon are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

SNAP beneficiaries do not have to opt in to receive the increased benefits.