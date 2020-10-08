SNAP benefits replacement deadline extended

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadline to replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits has been extended.
The Oregon Department of Human Services received federal approval for this additional extension. Recipients in 20 Oregon counties now have until October 19 to apply to replace any food purchased with their SNAP benefits that was lost because of power outages and wildfires.
Those looking to make this request have no need to visit an office — just call your local office and then submit the required information by mail, email or fax. People can use either Form DHS 0349D (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) or send in a written request that says how the food was destroyed, what day it happened, which items were destroyed and how much each item cost.
List of eligible counties
- Benton
- Clackamas
- Columbia
- Coos
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Marion
- Multnomah
- Tillamook
- Wasco
- Washington
- Yamhill
More information on SNAP benefits can be found here.
