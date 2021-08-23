SNAP benefits to increase for most in September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive increased emergency benefits in September, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Monday.

The additional support for SNAP recipients started in March of 2020. Emergency allotments will be available on Sept. 11 for current SNAP households.

New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments Sept. 30 or Oct. 2. The money goes directly to recipients’ EBT cards.

If you are a SNAP household and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, officials said it could impact your benefits.

Recipients can report changes to income online and by phone at 800.699.9075.