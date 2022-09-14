Requests must be made within 10 calendar days of when the food was lost

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients whose food spoiled during the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations can request replacement food.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said it will supply replacement benefits for any SNAP food that went to waste.

“Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the food lost,” Oregon DHS wrote in a news release.

SNAP recipients can request to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household. Requests must be made within 10 calendar days of when the food was lost.

People can request replacement benefits by calling (800) 699-9075 or by emailing SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Once approved, the replacement benefits will be added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer card.