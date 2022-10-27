PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With fresh snow in the Cascades, winter sports season is almost here. But Oregon ski lifts remain weeks away from opening as resorts wait for more snow.

Portland’s National Weather Service reports that mountain snow remains in the forecast for as colder, winter weather moves into the area. As a result, drivers are warned to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions along the Cascades.

With Oregon’s seasonal snowfall off to a good start, some of the state’s winter resorts and ski/snowboard parks have shared their anticipated opening dates.

Snow at Mt. Hood Meadows on Oct. 26. | Mt. Hood Meadows

Mt. Hood Meadows – Nov. 25

Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon said that based on current totals, Mt. Hood Meadows lifts are expected to open the day after Thanksgiving. However, a soft opening may be possible at the resort leading up to the official day

“Odds are pretty good we’ll hit our scheduled opening date of Nov. 25, and maybe even have a preview day or weekend in advance of opening,” Tragethon said. “We’ll need more accumulation and a favorable forecast for sustained cold weather and snow before we would consider an early opening.”

Mt. Bachelor – Nov. 25

Mt. Bachelor spokesperson Johnny Sereni said that the resort has a hard date set for opening day.

“Our opening date is slated for Nov. 25,” Sereni said. “At this stage, we have no plans to change that. We are very happy to see early snow and early accumulations of snow. We hope that it keeps going for the next four weeks.

Cooper Spur Ski Area – Dec. 17

Located on the northeast end of Mt. Hood, Cooper Spur is expected to open slightly later than other local resorts.

Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort – Nov. 26

After several years of delayed December openings, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort spokesperson Chelsea Judy told KOIN 6 that the slopes are seeing good snowfall this year.

“We are definitely off to a great start,” Judy said. “This is one of the best starts to the season that we have seen in many years. While we are always prepared to open the weekend following Thanksgiving, snow conditions are the deciding factor, and anything can change between now and then.”

Willamette Pass Resort – Nov. 24

Located along Highway 58 in Crescent Lake, the Willamette Pass Resort is anticipating a Thanksgiving Day opening. The date is subject to change.

“Depending on snowfall, [opening day] could be as early as Thanksgiving,” the resort announced. “Keep checking the website. Thanks, and think snow!”

A cross-country skier enjoying the ungroomed trails at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park on Oct. 26. | Meissner Nordic Ski Club

Virginia Meissner Sno-Park – Open, grooming set for Dec. 1

Meissner Nordic Ski Club reports that cross-country skiers are already accessing the ungroomed trails at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, which is located at the base of Mt. Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest and managed by the U.S. Forest Service. However, grooming for the cross-country ski doesn’t begin until Dec. 1.

Timberline Lodge – No set date

The Timberline remains open to mountain visitors, but it’s unclear when winter warriors will be able to hit the resort’s slopes.

“Timberline has no updates on opening,” spokesperson John Burton said. “Stay tuned. With that being said, the forecasts continue to be favorable, and our Mountain Operation Teams are working hard.”

Ferguson Ridge Ski Area – No set date

Located in the Wallowa Mountains, spokesperson Brian Oliver said there’s no set opening date for Ferguson Ridge.

“Not enough snow yet,” Oliver said. “But wax ’em up!”

Mt. Hood Ski Bowl – Could not be reached for comment