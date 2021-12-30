Slippery roads an issue across Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More overnight snow and cold temperatures again teamed up to make road conditions difficult throughout the Portland metro area and much of Oregon.

High winds and white-out conditions have closed Interstate 84 east and westbound between Pendleton and La Grande on Thursday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said there’s zero visibility causing several trucks to spin out in the area.

The interstate is closed at Exit 374 in Ontario, along with OR 245 and OR 204.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The heaviest snow is in the West Hills along with parts of northern and eastern Clark County.

Slippery roads continue to be a factor for motorists.

A crash was reported on Interstate 205 NB near Division Street.

Shortly before 5:45 a.m., an injury crash was reported on Northeast 181st Street at Halsey Street. Crews are working to clear the area and recommend drivers avoid the area.

For days, both ODOT and PBOT crews have been de-icing and treating roads across Oregon, minimizing some slick, and icy spots. However, officials still warn drivers should be careful and some areas may have black ice.

ODOT also warns drivers to drive slower in winter weather and keep an eye out for potentially dying, snow-laden trees close to the road that may fall. On Monday, an ODOT dashcam caught the moment when a tree began to fall on I-5 near Wolf Creek as an ODOT crew member drove by.

Some counties or parts of counties require traction devices on tires. Be prepared wherever you go.

Parts of Washington County are in snow zone mode meaning certain areas are requiring traction devices. The snow zones early Thursday morning include a stretch of Cornell Road from Cedar Hills Boulevard to the Multnomah County line, Barnes Road from 118th Avenue to the Multnomah County line and 175th Avenue from Scholls Ferry Road to Rigert Road.

TriMet continues to monitor winter weather conditions and installed tire chains to 24 buses, meaning service will be slower than usual. No bus lines have been detoured.

“Warming shelters in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties are open. TriMet will not refuse rides to anybody traveling to or from a county warming site who can’t afford to pay fare,” officials said in a release. “They should just let the bus operator know they are going to, or from, a warming site.

The temperatures may warm over the next few days in the daytime, but will likely fall below freezing at night — a recipe that will keep roads tricky for days.