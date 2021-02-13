Ice storm hammers entire Oregon region, knocks out power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing rain and ice-coated roads, power lines, roofs, cars, trees, businesses and everything in the region in a major winter storm that continues Saturday.

The Ice Storm Warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.

Power outages began early Friday. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Portland General Electric reported over 224,000 people had power issues. Pacific Power reported more than 42,000 people were powerless at that time.

PGE outages map

Pacific Power outages map

Clark County PUD outages

The Clark County Public Utilities Department reported over 800 customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Saturday, but more than 1000 had already had theirs restored.

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

Report outage — PGE

Report outage — Pacific Power

Report outage — Clark County PUD

As the winter weather continues more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations for inclement weather.