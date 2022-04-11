Could be the latest-ever recorded snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early spring blast of winter-like weather has hit the Portland metro area and could really snarl the commute as it gets going. Most neighborhoods are waking up to at least enough slushy snow bringing an unwelcome delay to those starting their day in the morning.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the Portland metro area until 10 a.m. Monday.

Between half an inch and 2 inches of snow are expected for Monday morning around the metro area and nearby communities. Multiple inches of snow are expected for the hills between 500 and 1,000 feet.

Here are some handy resources for your early Monday commute in the region:

Though the snow is expected to melt quickly, there is a lot of moisture arriving in Oregon along with cold, wet weather. Here are some resources for early morning power outages as thousands are waking up in the dark across Oregon and Southwest Washington on Monday morning.

