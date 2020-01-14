Snow on Mt. Hood good for both skiers, baristas

RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KOIN) — Turns out roasting and bagging coffee beans could tell us a lot more about the strength of the Mount Hood economy than you might realize. Recreation on the mountain fuels businesses like Mt. Hood Coffee Roasters in Rhododendron.

Jesta Evans and her co-workers supply other businesses and restaurants both on and off the mountain with super fresh, small batch roasted coffee beans. That has helped shore up what Jesta describes as a pretty slow fall as far as the drive-up coffee side of the business.

“A lot of businesses are struggling. We’re finally starting to see some turn around. The last couple weekends have been quite a bit busier, which is nice and exciting,” she said. “Hopefully we can have a snowy spring.”

When she looks out her window now and sees trucks pulled off the road and chaining up as it snowed at Rhododendron, she knows that to be good weather.

“The good weather, whether it be sunny and beautiful or snowy and beautiful, that’s what really makes a difference for us. And a lot of the businesses and restaurants are super-tourism based.”

What is good for the skier is also good for the barista. Everyone has been happy about the last couple weeks and their hope for the new year is to keep the good times rolling with more snow.