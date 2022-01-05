Snowmelt, rain raise flooding concerns around the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are warning there’s a risk of flooding and landslides across the region when the snow melts following the severe winter weather that shut down roadways near Mount Hood earlier in the week.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday to Friday in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Despite most major roadways reopening Tuesday, U.S. 20 Westbound is closed near Suttle Lake Loop at milepost 89. Oregon 334 near Athena in Umatilla County is also closed.

The National Weather Service is warning everyone about the potential of flooding as heavy rain and even more snow are expected throughout Wednesday. Additionally, snow is expected to begin melting over the next 24-48 hours.

According to the NWS, the main flooding concerns are rivers near the Oregon Coast and Willapa Hills, however, rivers and creeks are expected to flood in the Cascades as well.

Marion County has nearly half a dozen sandbag sites prepared for possible flooding.

A winter storm warning is still in place across the Cascades.

Mt. Hood Meadows announced they are expecting a delayed opening Wednesday after freezing rain overnight.