PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ruff City, a member-based social club that combines a dog park with a beer hall and a food cart pod, is coming to Portland.

Those interested in becoming a Ruff City member can sign up on the waitlist, which has about 1,200 people waiting, Ruff City Co-founder Camden Muller said.

Ruff City, a member-based social club that combines a dog park with a beer hall and a food cart pod is coming to Portland. February 16, 2023 (Courtesy Ruff City).

“We’re both dog owners ourselves and we love the community of dog owners itself here in Portland and that’s why we decided we wanted to launch it here in Portland to start,” Co-founder Devin Kopas said. “Our end goal for Ruff City is to have a Ruff City location in almost every major city which enables, essentially, Ruff City members wherever you are with your pup, you can go into a Ruff City location.”