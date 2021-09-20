SOLVE volunteers head to the coast, rivers for waterway cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE, a group that hosts regular cleanups in and around Portland, will send volunteers up and down the coast and along waterways Saturday to sweep the area of trash.

The Oregon Lottery partners with SOLVE for the annual Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup. It’s part of the lottery’s mission to keep Oregon clean and green.

There are dozens of sites from Portland to Southern Oregon where volunteers can spend a few hours picking up trash.

“We’ve been sponsoring this event for 20 years now, and it’s a valuable partnership to help support the cleanup of Oregon’s beaches, rivers, and parks all across the state,” said Barry Pack, director of the Oregon Lottery.