Some counties can move onto next vaccine distribution phase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the updated vaccination distribution plan, some counties in Oregon can move onto the next phase of vaccine eligibility on Monday.

Governor Kate Brown is speeding up Oregon’s vaccine timeline — moving up some eligibility dates after the Biden administration’s call to make all Americans eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Starting Monday, counties that can prove most of their seniors who want a shot have been vaccinated can move to the next phase of eligibility.

Migrants and seasonal farmworkers who are already working in those counties may begin vaccinations, as well.

Next comes Phase 1b, Group 6 on March 29. This group includes people aged 45-64 with underlying health conditions, individuals experiencing homelessness, food processing workers, people displaced by wildfires and more.

The biggest change is moving up frontline workers in Phase 1B, Group 7 to April 19. This also includes adults 16-44 with underlying health conditions and multigenerational household members.

By May 1, everyone 16 and older will be eligible.

Although eligibility has been adjusted, not every Oregonian will be able to get a shot right away. The Oregon Health Authority says they’re expecting traffic jams when new eligibility groups open up.