Some Oregon counties ‘thrilled, terrified’ to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While leaders of some Oregon counties approved for reopening say they’re happy to welcome visitors again, they’re also worried they’ll be overwhelmed.

Yamhill County is among the 31 counties approved by Gov. Kate Brown to enter Phase 1 reopening. The county will likely be one of the more popular destinations since it’s surrounded by counties in the Portland metro area that remain closed.

Yamhill County Chair Casey Kulla said businesses including wine tasting rooms and restaurants will open their doors on Friday for the first time since mid-March.

“I’m thrilled and I’m terrified,” Kulla said. “I’m thrilled because there are so many businesses that are ready and so many people that need to be active in the economy and because it shows our public health department is really on top of this. But I’m terrified at the same time because this is still a small, rural county opening in the middle of a pandemic.”

Kulla said not all businesses will reopen at once as the timeline will be left up to each individual owner. He said he heard from two places in McMinnville that are waiting until June 1. Visitors should call ahead before visiting a business to find out if they are open first. Those wanting to visit the county’s parks should also check online before traveling.

For those who do venture out, Kulla is asking them to respect state recommendations by practicing good hygiene and wearing masks in public.

“Even if you don’t think that masks work, bring it because everyone else is happy you have it on,” he said.

Tillamook County is also slated to reopen. Commissioner David Yamamoto reminded visitors restaurants won’t be at capacity.

“There may be lines of people and as people line up outside the restaurants, again, we ask that you please maintain that social distancing,” Yamamoto said.

Campgrounds in Tillamook County are still closed but commercial RV parks, hotels, motels and vacation rentals will reopen in two weeks.

“We are just going to rip the Band-Aid off and we are opening on Friday, May 29 all of our transient rental,” said Yamamoto.

Yamamoto said the county has issued strong recommendations on how vacation rentals should be cleaned and the availability of personal protective equipment for guests.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brown continues to ask people in the metro area to stick closer to home and travel only for recreation and essential tasks.

“Law enforcement has really important things to do,” she said in a Thursday press conference. “I’m not going to be asking them to stop cars going to the coast. I’m asking—I’m encouraging—Oregonians to be thoughtful and considerate of others.”