PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gone are the days of spitting out gum before stepping foot inside a classroom. Instead, research shows that chewing gum can actually improve students’ attention and test scores, which is why some Portland teachers plan to offer it during upcoming tests.

The Oregon Statewide Assessment begins on May 8. It’s a test given to all Oregon public schools students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 11 to determine how well students are learning and how to best support them moving forward.

Kori Bass, a fourth grade teacher at Lewis Elementary School in Portland, wants her students to do their best on the test. For the last 10 years, she’s allowed them to chew gum or have mints during testing and this year is no different.

“I’ve had several kids over the years tell me that chewing gum and mint helps them stay alert and more focused during testing,” Bass said.

She said students love having the privilege of chewing gum during testing and think it’s a special treat. For this reason, Bass thinks her students are responsible with their gum to make sure it doesn’t end up on the floor or under desks.

They know the privilege will be lost if wrappers or gum are found in places they shouldn’t be.

“I think if you set up the expectations prior to giving the privilege, students will work hard to hold others accountable and make responsible choices,” Bass said.

Finding wrappers on the ground or gum under the desk may be reasons teachers were hesitant to give students gum in the past, Bass said. However, she believes the benefits outweigh the negative risks.

According to a scientific journal written by researchers from University College Cork and Cardiff University, chewing gum has been shown to increase productivity, enhance alertness and sustain attention.

Additional research by people from Seoul University, Arizona State University and Wheeling Jesuit University revealed similar findings. It showed students who chewed gum performed better on a test.

Bass does not know if allowing students to chew gum during tests is something Portland Public Schools encourages, but said she and other teachers at Lewis Elementary School have had informal discussions about having gum or mints during testing in grades 3-5.

KOIN 6 News asked Portland Public Schools if it encourages allowing students to chew gum during tests. The district did not reply before the deadline.

Before the start of the Oregon Statewide Assessment, Bass reached out to parents of her students asking them to donate gum or mints for the tests. Anyone else willing to donate gum or mints can do so by dropping them off at the Lewis Elementary School office.

Bass said people can also call other schools to see if they’re accepting donations and drop them off there.