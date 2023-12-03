PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of authors from different genres were the featured guests at the Oregon Historical Society’s annual celebration of Oregon authors.

Former KOIN 6 News producer Justin McWhirter, who has written 2 hard-boiled detective novels set in Portland, was at the book signing and selling event to talk about his new book, “The Shabu Ghost.” He likes the wide variety of local talents showcased at the annual event.

Oregon author Justin McWhirter’s latest novel is ‘The Shabu Ghost’, December 3, 2023 (KOIN)

“Seeing so many different authors from around the area, and so many kinds of books, you know we have the detective novels, we have the crime novels, but then there’s also a lot of nonfiction, history of Oregon, so there’s a little bit of something for everybody here,” McWhirter said.

Attendees at the 54th annual event also were treated to free hot cocoa and The Dickens Carolers at the Oregon Historical Society.