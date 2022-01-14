SoS audit criticizes Oregon State Patrol usage of resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit Friday morning that said the Oregon State Patrol can do better in how it deploys resources and officers across the state.

The audit says OSP currently focuses on population for where to use resources — something the report claims is not effective.

“OSP’s presence on state highways is vital to the safety of motorists and their passengers,” said Fagan. “Better information and a more comprehensive approach could help build trust with Oregonians and improve public safety.

Fagan suggests using data analytics to plot out where OSP is used most. That would help plan out staffing needs better which can reduce budgets from less need for overtime pay.