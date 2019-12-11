South Albany High School catches fire overnight

The cause of the fire is still unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School is back to normal Wednesday morning after a fire forced some students to evacuate South Albany High School on Tuesday night.

School officials said the fire happened in an area under construction in the gym. They said youth basketball was practicing at the time, but everyone was evacuated.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but officials say the gym will be closed while crews clean up. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The school sent out the following statement to families late Tuesday night:

“Dear Parents and Students,

As many of you have heard, there was a fire Tuesday night in the new construction portion of the gym at South Albany High School. Youth basketball was practicing and evacuated immediately. No one was injured and the fire was contained to one area.

School will start on time as usual on Wednesday. All regular parking will be open including the pool parking lot. Wednesday is an Early Release day. We will not have use of the gym area until the clean up is complete and we do not know how long that will take. PE classes will be temporarily located in the lower Commons.

All other areas of campus are safe to use, including the pool parking lot. We are working on relocating practices and athletic competitions.

The Albany Fire Department, Albany Police Department, and District Personnel will be on site to monitor the situation and make sure that the area continues to be safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will have resources and counseling available for students or families that need additional support. Media members may continue to be on site and District staff will be working with them.

We’d like to thank the greater Albany community for their support and the Albany Fire and Police departments for their swift response.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Goff”

