Interpreters are advocating for the passage of SB 162 and SB 911.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One after one in their native tongues, interpreters, residents and workers addressed the Oregon Senate Committee on Tuesday to promote the passage of Senate Bill 162 and 911.

If passed, the bills would establish a fund to help pay for and develop interpretation services for the nearly 30 indigenous languages spoken throughout the state by about 35,000 residents.

Among those voices was Pueblo Unido PDX, an organization which helps connect immigrants to legal, social and indigenous language interpretation.

Executive Director Cam Coval said state systems are unable to meet the needs of indigenous community members due to a lack of interpretation.

“This leads to delays and denials of life-saving medical care, the inability to access critical services and information, and can lead to wrongful imprisonment and deportation,” Coval said.

Even so, Coval said the number of primary indigenous language speakers in Oregon is only growing.

An assessment published by the Oregon Human Development Corporation last year found that, of the nearly 1,000 farmworkers surveyed from 11 Oregon counties, workers spoke at least 25 indigenous languages – with at least 15 indigenous languages spoken in both Marion and Washington County

That survey cites data from the COVID-19 Farmworker Study, which states “Indigenous respondents, 30 percent of our total, all brought up the issue of language and cultural barriers that created information blocks, and lack of access to support and services to which they are legally entitled.”

But despite numerous indigenous languages – interpreters like Pedro Sosa of the Collective of Indigenous Interpreters of Oregon say the issue isn’t a lack of qualified candidates.

“We have qualified interpreters, but we don’t have the recognition,” Sosa said.

As one of only two qualified healthcare interpreters in the state, Amelia Pacheco, another interpreter with the collective, said she had to jump through hoops to get her role – but can not afford to live off the position, due to a lack of funding.

“I’m not able to work full time as an interpreter,” Pacheco said. “I have a full-time job with the state, and I work part time interpreting and helping our community.”

And because community members usually pay out of pocket for their services, the interpreters often forgo payment – or people go without help.

Coval said SB 612 will fight for indigenous language justice, and SB 911 will ensure the community has a voice at the table.

“Providing interpretation in original languages is one of the many battles of resistance indigenous peoples have continued to fight in order to be seen, heard, and have their rights respected,” Coval said.