PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Special Olympics are hosting 50 years of serving our community – and celebrating an amazing volunteer who has been serving Special Olympic athletes as their swim coach for 40 of those 50 years!

Volunteer and swim legend Sharon Patapoff will be part of the Special Olympics Oregon 50th Anniversary Open House. The free event is open to the company and scheduled for May 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oregon Historical Society.

The Open House will be an amazing day of fun and information with special displays, Special Olympic athletes, custom designed spotlight kiosks with historical information and more – best of all, it’s free and open to the public. Full details here. Oh yes, the Plunge Polar Bear mascot costume will be there too.

CEO of Special Olympics Oregon Britt Oase and athlete Rachel Parsons joined AM Extra to share more on the event.