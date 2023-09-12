PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, teams will take on the iconic plane pull at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum as a show of strength and support for Special Olympics Oregon. The fundraising event is more than just a test of physical power, but also about teamwork and mental toughness.

“We love being part in this event,” says Aaron Goff, CEO of Embold Credit Union, the event’s presenting sponsor, “At Embold we’re all about supporting the under-served and promoting inclusion, and really making an impact in people’s lives.”

“Plus it’s just a lot of fun for the team,” Goff adds, “It’s a great team-building exercise.”

As far as how to best pull a plane, athlete Kortni Vaughn advises,” Wear gloves if you can, because you can get rope burns. But it’s mostly just pulling with your arms and grounded in your legs.”

