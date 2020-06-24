Special Session to begin as lawmakers consider police reform legislation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers head to Salem Wednesday for a Special Session called by the governor to respond to coronavirus and demands for police reform.

Among the changes in police accountability are bills that ban chokeholds, the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another proposed policy thrown into the mix called for the State Attorney General to investigate fatal shootings by officers rather than have the case go to a grand jury.

There’s also legislative support for a measure that would make it more difficult for officers to get their job back in law enforcement if they are fired. While Ferraris is concerned about policymakers being too reactionary, he said he understands the gravity of the current situation.

Law officers know changes are coming.

“We are facing the most difficult times that I can recall in my five-decade career,” said Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris.”We’re not ignorant to the current condition, support is galvanized to make change and we know change is needed”

The measures will be worked on and changed once lawmakers go into session Wednesday morning at the Salem Capitol building.

The Special Session on Wednesday will be different than all the ones that have proceeded it. The Capitol building will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus restrictions, however, the session will be streamed online.

In addition to police reform, lawmakers also plan to tackle COVID-19 procedures, rent control, and filling the $2 billion budget hole.

