PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall is finally here, and so is the time of year that people like to call “spooky season.”

That means Oregonians will soon begin decorating their lawns, heading to pumpkin patches and attending Halloween-themed events — and a travel website says Oregon has one of the best events in honor of the holiday.

According to TripsToDiscover, the annual Spirit of Halloweentown celebration in St. Helens is a must-go event for people who love all-things-spooky. The town, which is about an hour outside of Portland, served as the backdrop for Disney Channel’s “Halloweentown.”

The iconic pumpkin featured in the 1998 movie is located at the Columbia County Courthouse plaza, and is lit for the first time on the first Saturday of October. St. Helens also hosts a parade on the same day.

However, the Spirit of Halloweentown celebration commences in mid-September and lasts all the way through October.

This year’s festivities will be extra special with the 25th anniversary of “Halloweentown”’s premiere. On Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22, the main cast of the film will visit St. Helens to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

Also in October, the town will present performances, hold a witches’ beer fest, welcome trick-or-treaters, and feature Supernova — the “strongest woman on Earth.”

TripsToDiscover also named Florida’s Scream-A-Geddon, California’s Knott’s Scary Farm and Texas’ Screams Halloween Theme Park as some of the nation’s best spooky events.