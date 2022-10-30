PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the pandemic turning a corner in 2022 many are excited to get back to full-fledged Halloween traditions. Most notably, trick-or-treating.

However, safety is always a top priority, especially when it comes to children. Detective Anel Ceric of the Washington County Sheriffs Office was happy to share some helpful tips.

“Make sure your children walk in pairs or groups with a trusted adult.” said Ceric. “For increased visibility, attaching a glowstick or reflective tape to their costume or candy container helps them stick out more to drivers while crossing the street.”

Weather forecasts call for a soggy evening, which correlates with Ceric’s final safety tip.

“Running will make it more likely that your child could trip or slip and fall.” Ceric said, “Let them know they don’t need to rush, there’s plenty of candy out there.”