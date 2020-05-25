Sports retailer welcomes customers craving outdoor escape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff of the summer outdoor season. And as all of us emerge from the last several months spent at home, many are preparing for a resumption of a physically isolated life outdoors.

Peak Sports in Corvallis has reopened, and in the eyes of the people coming to the store, there is a clamoring to replace the physical isolation of being at home with being isolated and communing once again with the outdoors.

“A lot of people have had their flights canceled and trips canceled to further away places,” said Kyla Basher, store manager of Peak Sports Outdoor. “And Oregon being sort of the playground it is, they’re really taking advantage of what’s right out the back door and what’s a couple hours away.”

Peak Sports and other outdoor stores sell kayaks for beginning trips on the Willamette, a fishing kayak if your water adventure entails fish, lightweight backpacks for day hikes, or more extended trips. There’s also a new electric mountain bike available.

“A new electric mountain bike, lightest weight in its class, and a motor so small it’s almost undetectable,” said Basher. “Gives an experienced rider a good ride and allows older or new riders plenty of pedal power.”

There are so many aspects of hiking and camping that lend themselves to the times we are in right now.

“I feel like folks are almost really getting an opportunity to kind of just get back to basics — it’s like the essence of connecting with nature,” said Basher.

And they hope many people’s re-connection with nature begins with some of the newest tools and toys of the outdoor world.