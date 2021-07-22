Spot fires spark along Hwy 22 due to vehicle’s mechanical failure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several spot fires sprung up along Highway 22 as a result of a vehicle’s mechanical failure, officials say.

Sheridan, SW Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts were called out to a possible wildland fire near Butler Hill Road and Highway 22 around 9 pm on Wednesday. Once they arrived, fire crews discovered bystanders had extinguished the spot fires themselves.

However, more fires were then reported along at the Kings Valley Highway and the Rickreall interchange.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office was able to determine a vehicle with mechanical failure was causing the spot fires. They were able to stop the vehicle, therefore preventing additional fires from sparking. There were three fires that were ultimately extinguished by firefighters.

With these smaller blazes as an example, fire officials remind the public that “during this time of high fire danger, even the smallest spark can cause major loss.”