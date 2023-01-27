PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tulip bulbs have begun to sprout at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn, signaling that spring is on the horizon in Oregon.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm spokesperson Emily Iverson told KOIN 6 News that some of the earliest varieties of tulips began sprouting this week. However, most bulbs will remain dormant until the ground has fully defrosted in March and April. With freezing temperatures in the immediate forecast, some of the flowers may see a slight delay.

“With tulips, it really depends on the weather,” Iverson said. “Compared to previous years, we are a little behind right now, but not in any [significant] way.”

The Woodburn Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in April of 2019. (KOIN 6 News)

The 39th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival begins March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. Online ticket sales start March 1. During peak bloom, the farm will feature 40 multi-colored acres of tulips.