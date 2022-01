PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet will temporarily reduce service to 20 bus lines starting Monday due to extreme staffing shortages — there are simply too many drivers out sick.

Tia York from TriMet joined AM Extra to share more details.

Riders are encouraged to visit trimet.org and plan a trip for Monday or later to see how the adjustments impact arrival, departure and transfer times. New schedules for the affected lines are also posted at trimet.org/reducedservice.