‘Staffing constraints’ close 4 Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care will close on Thursday due to “temporary staffing constraints.”
A spokesperson told KOIN 6 that they are consolidating services and expanding capacity at the locations in Oregon City, Raleigh Hills, N. Williams and Cascade Park.
The locations in West Linn, Pearl District, Lake Oswego and Camas will close until further notice.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to our patients. We will share information on the re-opening of these four locations as soon as it becomes available. Virtual visits are still available. We encourage those needing care to visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/northwest to save a spot online or schedule a Virtual Visit,” a statement read.