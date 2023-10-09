PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Generally, no one is really looking forward to tax season.

But this year, you can look forward to getting a nice-sized kicker credit because the state of Oregon just confirmed a record $5.6 billion revenue surplus.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, this surplus is the largest in state history and is set to come back to Oregonians who file taxes in 2024.

The actual size of the kicker depends on income, but the Department of Revenue also set up a calculator to help find the amount.

Kicker credits can also be donated to the Oregon State School Fund for K-12 public education or to one of 29 charities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The kicker credit may also be used by the state to pay off any state debt a taxpayer owes which includes taxes due, child support, court fines or school loans.