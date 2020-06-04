Oregon state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued an order for state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd.
All State of Oregon flags at public institutions will be lowered to half-staff from 11 a.m. until sundown on Thursday evening. The order comes the same day the memorial service for Floyd is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The service beings at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.
“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” said Governor Kate Brown in a press release. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many Black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”
George Floyd was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as Floyd was handcuffed on the ground. The death has sparked demonstrations across the nation, as protesters call for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.
