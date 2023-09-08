The group will work to tackle hazardous vessels in Oregon public waterways

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of State Lands announced Friday a statewide workgroup to guide newly funded efforts to address hazardous boats, ships, and other vessels in public waterways.

Hazardous vessels contaminate Oregon’s public waterways, degrade habitats, damage property, and impact navigation.

This resulted in the Oregon Legislature approving $18.8 million to begin removing vessels from waterways and developing a statewide abandoned and derelict vessel (ADV) program back in June of last year.

The unprecedented investment, made with funds from a Monsanto settlement, will let the state clean up waterways without impacting Oregon’s Common School Fund.

“Tackling Oregon’s abandoned and derelict vessel problem no longer means taking dollars out of the classroom,” said DSL Director Vicki L. Walker. “The $18.8 million will let us target problem vessels now while also working collaboratively toward long-term solutions.”

The first cleanup to use the new funding is underway with removal of the Tiffany, an 86-foot former fishing vessel, from the Columbia River. Removal cost is anticipated to be approximately $1.4 million.

The workgroup is expected to meet at least monthly through April 2024. Meetings are open to community members and include time for community comments.