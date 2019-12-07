State to pay $1.7 million after foster family killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The state of Oregon has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle claims that the Department of Human Services was partly at fault for the 2017 murders involving a foster family.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s settlement with the family of Donya Adams and her adult daughter Amory Adams was disclosed Nov. 22 in court filings.
Police have said Donya Adams’ 16-year-old foster son shot and killed her and her daughter, as well as his 10-year-old biological sister who was being fostered by the same family.
