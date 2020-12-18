State’s relief fund for Black Oregonians suspends operations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state’s new $62 million relief fund for Black Oregonians will stop allocating grants and deposit the remaining $8.8 million with a federal court while legal challenges against it continue.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Cares Fund agreed to deposit its money with the court Thursday after plaintiffs challenging the fund’s constitutionality.

Plaintiffs also asked U.S. Judge Karin Immergut to issue a preliminary injunction or restraining order to stop the fund from distributing money on the basis of race.