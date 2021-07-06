Statewide scavenger hunt celebrates Oregon’s Bottle Bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To celebrate 50 years of the Oregon Bottle Bill, BottleDrop has created 6 commemorative golden bottles and is hiding them in different parks across the state.

The bottles include a unique 50th anniversary label and a metal emblem honoring the milestone. They will be wrapped and covered in a burlap sack to protect them.

If you find one, $500 will be donated to a BottleDrop non-profit partner in your name. You also get to keep the bottle.

The hunt starts Wednesday. Clues will be published at 10 a.m. daily here through Sunday.

In 1971, Oregon was the first state to pass a bill giving redemption value for recycled items.