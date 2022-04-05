It's tax time: As the deadline looms, here are some last minute tips for Oregon residents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Still haven’t filed those taxes? You are not alone, as the Oregon Department of Revenue announced Monday that many Oregon residents still need to file their returns.

With the last day to file state and federal tax returns only a few weeks away, the Oregon DOR has predicted they will receive hundreds of thousands of returns between now and the April 18 deadline.

Although more than 1.1 million Oregonians have already filed their taxes, the DOR Personal Tax and Compliance Division Administrator Megan Denison says the department is expecting over 2.2 million total returns this year.

Whether residents plan to get to their taxes this week, or need to put them off a little further by filing for an extension, KOIN 6 News has compiled a list of last-minute tax tips from the department that may make this year’s filing a little easier ahead of the looming deadline.

Here are some last-minute tips to filing taxes in Oregon

Wondering where your refund is? Here’s how to track your return

While more than 928,000 Oregonians have already received refunds, the DOR says many still have returns pending. Residents can track their return with the Where’s My Refund? tool on the DOR website.

Don’t forget the kicker

Oregon residents who filed a 2020 tax return and had tax due before credits are eligible to receive a tax surplus credit, or “kicker,” this year.

To claim the kicker, Oregonians must file a 2021 tax return, using Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, or Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. According to the department, “composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.”

Calculate your kicker

Personal income tax filers can use the “What’s My Kicker” calculator at the Revenue’s website to determine their kicker amount, by entering their name, Social Security Number, and filing status for both 2020 and 2021.

Still need to file? File electronically for the fastest return

The quickest way to receive a tax refund is by filing online, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue, which said, “On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.”

Check if you qualify for free tax assistance

Oregon tax filers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less may be eligible to e-file both state and federal taxes for free.

While each vendor has different free-filing criteria, qualifying residents can use one of the following state-approved tax preparation software partners which offer electronic filing at no cost: Tax Act, OLT, 1040Now, and FreeTaxUSA.com. Visit this link to compare the free-filing options and determine if you qualify.

Get a bigger refund by claiming Earned Income Tax Credit

According to the department, eligible taxpayers may be able to claim a larger refund by claiming the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and those who are eligible for this are may also claim Oregon’s Earned Income Credit (EIC).

Residents can see if they qualify at www.irs.gov.

Need more time? See if you qualify for an extension

Residents who are not able to meet the upcoming tax filing deadline may be eligible to request an Oregon extension if they have not already requested a federal extension, currently do not owe any state taxes, and are not able to file their 2021 return by April 18, 2022.

How to file for an extension

Eligible Oregonians who cannot file by the April 18 deadline can file for an extension directly through the DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“If the IRS extension is granted, the Oregon extension is automatically granted,” the department stated. “Remember that having a filing extension is not an extension to pay any tax you owe… A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline and the Oregon filing deadline to October 17, 2022.”

For more resources related to filing 2021 taxes visit www.oregon.gov/dor. Questions can also be sent via email to questions.dor@oregon.gov.