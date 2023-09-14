PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Fire & Rescue boat was stolen Thursday morning leading to a chase down the Columbia River, authorities said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, Rescue Boat 21 was taken and driven up the Columbia to Kalama prompting local law enforcement and the Coast Guard to pursue.

The boat was beached near Kalama where authorities said the suspect leapt from the boat and was chased on foot.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is in custody.

Information is limited. But authorities say more will be released when available.

Stay tuned as KOIN 6 News brings you the latest on this incident.