Stoller opens Experience Center at Dundee winery

DUNDEE, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Oregon’s premier wineries, the Stoller Family Estate, opened a new 8000-square foot experience room Thursday intended to give people a more in-depth look at what goes into Stoller wines.

It’s twice the size of the existing tasting room and is a way for everyone who visits to get under the hood and get a more granular look at every aspect of Stoller Wines.

Like the Stoller tasting room not far away, the Experience Center sits at the foot of the 400-acre estate with a splendid view looking up at some of the 225 acres of wine grapes that’ll be ready for harvest later this summer. The glasstop tables feature interactive one-touch displays that essentially allow you to explore any element of wine making you’d like.

“So we’ve created these digital tasting tables where guests can come and reserve these tables and really learn at their own pace about the vineyard planted behind me,” said Michelle Kaufman with Stoller Family Estates. “What grapes do we have planted, what are the sustainability features we believe in, how was the land around us created. So we go through the entire Missoula Flood story and allow people to learn at their own pace.”

The building itself has sight lines directing eyes up the hill, a spacious patio with comfortable places sandwiches, wine, meat & cheese plates created in a commercial kitchen just off the main floor.

Technology is a big influence in this building.

A custom mural of the winery property is being installed and when you direct the pad at a specific element of the mural you’ll get a brief narration of the history behind the picture element from the owner and founder himself, Bill Stoller.

A giant jumbotron behind one of the bars visualizes everything from field maintenence

to grape crushing.

Back at the digital tasting table — when you’ve learned about geology that’s created the soil the grapes are growing in and seen which grapes are growing where and identified a favorite wine — you’ll get suggestions for a meal to pair with it.

Experience Center is an effort to demystify wine making. Some people are intimidated because they don’t readily know a lot about wine, but the Experience Center is an effort to help people learn more about wine making, history of the farm and a lot more.