PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wine entrepreneur and former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum is adding a third rosé to his portfolio — and he’s inviting you to come check it out.

The new McCollum Heritage 91: 2022 Rosé comes from grapes made at Adehsheim Vineyard in Newberg. McCollum tells KOIN 6 News he’s loved learning about wines and the wine industry since he started the business three years ago.

“That part of being curious and learning, it’s almost like a kid,” McCollum explained. “I have a 16-month-old and he’s curious about everything — you go through that curiosity phase where everything piques your interest and learning again. It’s challenging so I think that’s the cool part.”

The basketball star is hosting a meet-and-greet Saturday, June 3rd at Adehsheim Vineyard. Spots are limited — you’ll need to RSVP and pre-purchase some bottles.

