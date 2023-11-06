PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With rain sweeping through and strong winds expected in Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday, power has already been knocked out in some places and there is a possibility for more widespread outages throughout the region before the weather improves.

Several outages have already been reported throughout Monday morning. One larger outage began Sunday night in Newerg when a tree fell on a powerline. According to Portland General Electric, they are expected to have power restored to the 700 affected customers by Monday afternoon.

Further up the Willamette River in Gladstone and Jenny’s Landing there is a large outage affecting over 2000 customers. The outage also led to all Gladstone schools being canceled on Monday, however, the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

You can stay up to date with current outage numbers on the PGE, Pacific Power, Clark Public Utilities and Tillamook Public Utilities websites.

Stay tuned as we bring updates to this story.