PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stormy weather has knocked out power for many in the Portland metro area early Monday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m., Portland General Electric reported 1,484 customers were without power. Many of the outages are due to trees fallen on powerlines or high winds, according to PGE.

Pacific Power said about 60 customers in the Portland metro area were in the dark.

Meanwhile, in Southwest Washington Clark Public Utilities said more than 40 outages have been reported.