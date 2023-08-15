A dog at the Animal Allergy and Ear Clinic in Beaverton, August 2023 (KOIN)

Testing can determine the issues your pet is dealing with

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a rough year for people who deal with seasonal allergies because of the higher-than-normal pollen counts. It’s also been a rough year for pets.

Pets are also suspectible to allergies. Dr. Amy Randall, who specializes in veterinary dermatology at the Animal Allergy and Ear Clinic in Beaverton, said often an animal’s skin and fur can tell their allergy story.

Dr. Amy Randall specializes in veterinary dermatology at the Animal Allergy and Ear Clinic in Beaverton, August 2023 (KOIN)

“If they’re licking their feet excessively you’ll see red on the feet,” Randall said. “The hair, if you have a white dog, will be red. The hair gets stained from the saliva.”

Seasonal allergies affect pets just like humans. The fall brings issues with weeds. Winter has mold spores. In the spring there are the trees and in summer there are issues with grasses.

She said serums are one of the most effective ways to treat animal allergies with drops and injectable options.

“Right now, we’re at a 25-year high for our grass allergens,” Randall said. “So, we see a lot of variability with the pollen counts. We see a lot more calls coming in because our animals on serum, we need to adjust the serum.”

It’s not just the seasons that cause issues for our furry friends.

“A food allergy is typically going to be associated with a protein, not grains as much as protein, chicken and beef,” she said.

A dog getting shaved for allergy testing a the Animal Allergy and Ear Clinic in Beaverton, August 2023 (KOIN) A dog getting shaved for allergy testing a the Animal Allergy and Ear Clinic in Beaverton, August 2023 (KOIN)

Testing determines the issues. The serum is formulated from the tests. Randall said if you notice any redness, excessive scratching or licking, change in fur color or crusty edges on paws, get your pet checked as soon as you can.

“You have a pet that’s more comfortable and isn’t on medications that might have some long-term side effects,” she said.

There are several animal allergy focused clinics in the Portland area.