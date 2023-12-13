The policy comes after a viral video of a fight at Hazelbrook Middle School gained national attention

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — After two months of discussion, the Tigard-Tualatin School District’s reckoning with violence in the classroom has produced a new policy surrounding student acts of aggression.

During a Monday, Dec. 11, school board meeting, board members approved the new Student Acts of Physical Aggression or Violence policy, which outlines the procedure schools will follow when dealing with violence on campus.

Board members sought to clarify the district’s policies shortly after Hazelbrook Middle School was evacuated due to threats of violence made in the aftermath of a viral video of a fight on the Tualatin middle school’s campus.

While the policy discussion was on the board’s agenda before the incident that gained national attention, the public response to the fight and its aftermath online prompted a deeper conversation by the board over the last few months.

The new policy defines and differentiates between physical aggression, fighting, assault and encouraging violence, and states that each of these acts warrants disciplinary response. The policy also states that students can be disciplined for recording such acts and posting the recording on social media.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

